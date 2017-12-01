The Gulbenkian: The Little Match Girl

The Gulbenkian stage is set this winter for an enchanting Christmas tale full of spell-binding magic and enthralling dramatics. Olivier Award nominated director and choreographer Arthur Pita brings his charming stage-show to the Gulbenkian after a sell-out season at Saddlers Wells. Breathing new life into Hans Christian Andersonâ€™s classic tale, â€˜The Little Match Girlâ€™ follows the journey of an unlikely heroine, an impoverished street girl, as we watch her hopes and dreams being played out through Pitaâ€™s innovative original storytelling. Blending originally scored music alongside his unique choreography, Pita is a director who made a name for himself through his knack for unique other-worldly storytelling. This poignant piece of heart-warming family theatre stands as testament to Pitaâ€™s celebrated style â€“ mixing comedy with surreal magical elements.

On a snowy Christmas Eve, a young girl paces the darkening icy cold streets with only the glowing flame of her final match to keep her warm. Rich in sensory marvel this heart-warming tale sees the young girl magically glide into the night sky and up to the moon making us question when we look into the night sky: are we seeing distant stars or is it her match burning brightly for all to see? This enchanting tale will delight both children and adults alike; and all who go to see it will leave with the spirit of Christmas.

The Little Match Girl will be performed at the Gulbenkian from Wednesday 6th to Sunday 10th December. Tickets: Â£10, Groups of 4+ Â£8.50pp.