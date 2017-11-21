The Gulbenkian: Rocky Horror Picture Show

The ultimate B-movie referencing, Time Warping, cinematic musical extravaganza, â€˜The Rocky Horror Picture Show â€˜Sing-Alongâ€™ is back for the fifth year running at Gulbenkian with a special midnight screening on Friday 24 November!

Gulbenkian have teamed up with the University of Kent’s Musical Theatre Society again to get you doing the time warp, and guide you as you heckle, cheer, and sing your way through one of the most interactive films of all time.Â Expect corsets, fishnets, a host of crazy antics and lots of fun.Â In the cult classic film, sweethearts Brad and Janet (played with panache by Susan Sarandon), get stuck with a flat tire during a storm and discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (played by a brilliant Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named “Rocky.” Hosted by the Musical Theatre Society, who will be judging you on your excellent fancy dress so dig out your fancy undies, slip on those high heels and join us in those steps to drive you insane!

â€˜The Rocky Horror Picture Show Sing Alongâ€™ will be at Gulbenkian on Friday 25 November at midnight. Prop bags will be available to purchase on the night to add to that oh so important interactive element.

For tickets and more information please contact Gulbenkian on 01227 769075 or visit www.thegulbenkian.co.uk.