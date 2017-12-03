At the Gulbenkian: ROH: ‘The Nutcracker’

The Gulbenkian will be screening ‘The Nutcracker’ live from the stage of the Royal Opera House on Tuesday the 5th of December. The beautiful classical ballet is performed to Tchaikovsky’s enchanting score.

The story is set on Christmas Eve, and the Stahlbaums are hosting a fantastic party. Young Clara receives a special present that night, from her mysterious godfather, Drosselmeyer â€“an enchanted wooden Nutcracker doll. At night, Clara wanders downstairs, and as the clock strikes midnight, she is taken on a magical journey â€“through the Land of Snow to the Kingdom of Sweets.

‘The original ballet was created by Marius Petipa and Lev Inavov with an original music score composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. It was first performed at the Marinsky Theatre in St Petersburg in 1892. The Royal Balletâ€™s production and interpretation of the story wasÂ created by Sir Peter Wright and premiered at the Royal Opera House in 1984.’ (Royal Opera House)

‘The Nutcracker’ will screen live at the Gulbenkian on Tuesday 5 December, with an encore screening on Sunday 10 December. For more information, and to book tickets visit: https://thegulbenkian.co.uk/event/roh-the-nutcracker/.