Gulbenkian Uncovered: Home Alone

Bored of watching movies alone in your room and want to become part of a student-led group of film lovers? Than look no further than the ‘Gulbenkian Uncovered’ screening series, supported by Film Hub South East and the BFI film audience network and curated by students. This series aims to celebrate and programme arts-based events catered specifically with students in mind, in turn bringing an active film-based culture to the University of Kent, which has been absent from student life until now. Inspired by brands like Secret Cinema, ‘Gulbenkian Uncovered’ is centred around the concept of an interactive cinematic experience – bringing the screen to life in unique and creative ways. Past events have included the huge free outdoor screening of Jurassic Park during Freshers’ Week. The series finds it’s Christmas finale this December with a screening of the festive cult classic ‘Home Alone’ on Saturday 9th. Escape looming deadlines and study stress alongside childhood hero Kevin as he battles to escape two would-be burglars. A guaranteed hilarious and nostalgic viewing experience, bring your friends along to this festive evening in the transformed Eliot Hall for one night only!

Tickets: Student Early Bird £10, Standard Student £12.50, Standard Student 2 for 1 £20, for tickets and more information please contact Gulbenkian on 01227 769075 or visit www.thegulbenkian.co.uk