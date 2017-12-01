Gulbenkian Uncovered: Home Alone

Bored of watching movies alone in your room and want to become part of a student-led group of film lovers? Than look no further than the â€˜Gulbenkian Uncoveredâ€™ screening series, supported by Film Hub South East and the BFI film audience network and curated by students. This series aims to celebrate and programme arts-based events catered specifically with students in mind, in turn bringing an active film-based culture to the University of Kent, which has been absent from student life until now. Inspired by brands like Secret Cinema, â€˜Gulbenkian Uncoveredâ€™ is centred around the concept of an interactive cinematic experience â€“ bringing the screen to life in unique and creative ways. Past events have included the huge free outdoor screening of Jurassic Park during Freshersâ€™ Week. The series finds itâ€™s Christmas finale this December with a screening of the festive cult classic â€˜Home Aloneâ€™ on Saturday 9th. Escape looming deadlines and study stress alongside childhood hero Kevin as he battles to escape two would-be burglars. A guaranteed hilarious and nostalgic viewing experience, bring your friends along to this festive evening in the transformed Eliot Hall for one night only!

Tickets: Student Early Bird Â£10, Standard Student Â£12.50, Standard Student 2 for 1 Â£20, for tickets and more information please contact Gulbenkian on 01227 769075 or visitÂ www.thegulbenkian.co.uk