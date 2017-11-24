The Gulbenkian: ‘Antigone’

Sophocles’s ancient Greek classic ‘Antigone’ is reimagined by Actors of Dionysus comes to the Gulbenkian on Monday 27 November at 7.30pm.

This blistering new adaption is placed into a dystopian world where fate is written in code and drones flock across the sky. Begin in the aftermath of a violent battle for the control of Thebes. Antigone’s two brothers, Polyneices and Eteocles, have both died. The new ruler Creon declares that Eteocles will be honoured, while the rebel Polyneices will not be buried but left in limbo to relive his death over and over again for all eternity. Antigone’s grief turns to defiance. She dares to take a stand for what she believes in and comes up against Creon’s authority.

Actors of Dionysus specialise in new adaptations inspired by ancient Greek Drama and Greek myths.

They have been producing and touring in the UK and internationally for over two decades. In this ground-breaking production, the story of ‘Antigone’ is thrust into the hopeless dystopian future that often plays out on the cinematic screen.

In the words of the companies Director, Tamsin Shasha; “At the heart of this production is the desire to challenge audience perceptions and transform ancient themes into relevant, urgent and powerful theatre.”

Drawing inspiration from familiar titles such as the Sci-Fi film ‘Minority Report’ and Charlie Brooker’s ‘Black Mirror’ TV series, the company makes use of some unusual technology. Real drones are used in the production, hovering around the stage spying on every move the characters make.

Actors of Dionysus have received much acclaim for their previous productions which include ‘She Denied Nothing’, ‘Helen’, ‘Lysistrata’, ‘Bacchae’ and ‘Medea’. They have toured internationally and at theatres and national parks across the UK. They have also performed on BBC Radio and have collaborated with Channel 4 and the BFI.

Actors of Dionysus will perform Antigone at Gulbenkian on Monday 27 November at 7.30pm. For more information and tickets please visit www.thegulbenkian.co.uk or call 01227 769075.