A Trip to North Korea

North Korea, or the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, as the officials there you want you to call it, is not as closed as you might think. For a few years now, Pyongyang’s regime allows tourists groups to enter the country. Getting there from Asia is not complicated. As long as you follow their rules, and are part of a group, you will be able to grasp a furtive outlook of the most recluse country on earth.

The following photo-story has been made possible thanks to a trip I made in May 2016, while I was finishing my year abroad in Hong Kong. I flew from Hong Kong to Shanghai, then flew again from Shanghai to Shenyang, before taking the train from Shenyang to Dandong, a northern Chinese city neighbouring the DPRK. From there, we took the train directly to Pyongyang.