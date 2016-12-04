15 Years of Xbox: Celebrating Fable 2

The first game that I ever received for the Xbox 360 was the fantasy RPG Fable 2. Perhaps not coincidentally, it is also one of my favourite video games of all time (although not a being a big gamer myself, this might not be saying much). Celebrating the original Xboxâ€™s fifteenth anniversary has allowed me to rediscover my love for this game.

Fable 2 first came out in 2008 as a sequel to the 2004 video game Fable, both having been created by the British developers Lionhead Studios led by Peter Molyneux. The main focus of the game is on choices; your character, either male or female is free to choose between good, evil or somewhere in between. The setting is the land of Albion, a place steeped in magic and monsters and yet also resembling our own world around the seventeenth or eighteenth century. Your character is tasked with protecting Albion from the nefarious designs of Lord Lucan by recruiting three other heroes to your cause. Help comes along the way from your ever faithful dog, and the mysterious seer Theresa who acts as your mentor and guide.

While you go about the main storyline there are many side quests for you to undertake with varying degrees of morality, such as helping a group of bandits or instead choosing to fight them.You can join the Temple of Light and gain purity points by donating money or join the Temple of Shadows and sacrifice hapless victims. Depending on how you set your moral compass it will affect how other people react to you and even your physical appearance; kill too many civilians for instance and expect horns to start growing from your forehead. While learning new skills you can train up your character to work best with a sword, a gun, casting magic or a combination of all three. Other aspects of the game include the chance to become a property magnate or raising a family.

Albion is an incredibly detailed land, from the peaceful farming village of Oakfield to the enchanted forest of Brightwood to the cut-throat port of Bloodstone. While exploring the many locations look out for the Demon Doors, talking gateways that will open to you and give a reward if you complete a task such as playing music or teaching your dog some tricks. The various denizens of Albion include background characters who are interesting if you listen, and various monsters. Some of the numerous foes you encounter are Balverines, vicious wolf-like creatures; reanimated corpses known as Hollow Men, and Trolls, great lumbering giants that spring out from within the earth.

The game is full of atmosphere. The very British sense of humour is seen in the duo of Max and Sam, two brothers whose many mishaps (such as accidently unleashing demons) you can help to sort out. It can also feel be quite frightening at times; I wouldnâ€™t advise playing the segments set in Wraithmarsh, a swampland which encompasses a cursed village, at night!

Fable 2 is not a game without its flaws; the world can feel rather small at times and it is not particularly difficult. It certainly lacks the finer detail of other games in the same vein that came later, such as Skyrim. Despite that, I cannot help but feel a sense of nostalgia for this well-designed and entertaining experience that I still remember fondly years after. It is a shame that Lionhead Studios closed down this year with its only other notable product after Fable 2 being Fable 3, an enjoyable if rather disappointing experience. Despite this, Fable 2 will always be remembered as one of the many greats of the Xbox era.