Best Christmas Classics

A crucial part of the Christmas experience is sitting at home under a blanket and watching a plethora of festive films with your family. In case youâ€™re not sure where to start, hereâ€™s my list of the seven best Christmas movies that you need to watch this year.

â€˜Elfâ€™ (2003)

Thereâ€™s a reason why this film was pulled out every time your teachers said you could watch a Christmas film: itâ€™s brilliant. Will Ferrell brings out everyoneâ€™s inner child with his enthusiastic portrayal of Buddy the Elf, filling your screen with fun, Christmas-themed mayhem.

â€˜Nativityâ€™ (2009)

Speaking of schools at Christmas time, donâ€™t we all remember feeling the unmistakable feeling of pride when we got cast in the class nativity? Whether you performed the much-coveted role of Joseph or were relegated to shepherd number four, this movie will bring back the laughter with every song.

â€˜The Holidayâ€™ (2006)

Chick-flicks are popular all year round, but you canâ€™t beat this Christmas classic. At times it may be a little predictable, but anyone in need of a chilled-out evening shouldnâ€™t hesitate to watch â€˜The Holidayâ€™. And even if youâ€™re not a chick-flick person, who doesnâ€™t love the perpetually hilarious Jack Black?

â€˜The Polar Expressâ€™ (2004)

Catchy musical numbers, a terrifying homeless ghost, and Tom Hanks, â€˜The Polar Expressâ€™ is a feel-good that reminds us what holiday spirit is really about: belief in all things good. This movie tugs at the heart strings and reminds that friendship can help overcome all obstacles. It sounds horrendously cheesy but it is an important message to be sending out to those of us who may find themselves alone at Christmas.

â€˜The Muppetsâ€™ Christmas Carolâ€™ (1992)

There are so many different adaptations of the Charles Dickensâ€™ â€˜A Christmas Carolâ€™ including â€˜Scroogeâ€™ (1954), â€˜Blackadderâ€™s Christmas Carolâ€™ (1998), and â€˜Ghosts of Girlfriends Pastâ€™ (2009). And for anyone with young family members, the version featuring everyoneâ€™s favourite Muppets is a must watch. It is a perfect example of enabling more people to enjoy classic literature in an accessible and entertaining way.

Â

â€˜Arthur Christmasâ€™ (2011)

A lot of us can relate to being the odd one out in the family, which is exactly the case for Arthur in the Santa Claus household. Heâ€™s lovable, heâ€™s awkward, he has great taste in reindeer slippers, and he cares deeply about making everyone feel loved; this film is quickly becoming a Christmas must-see.

â€˜How the Grinch Stole Christmasâ€™ (2000)

Based on the Dr. Seuss book of the same name, this film will remain firmly lodged at the top of the Christmas watch list for years to come. Jim Carrey stars as the grumpy, and very hairy, green creature that lives atop a mountain, and tries to steal Christmas from some odd-looking creatures with weird haircuts. The humorous dialogue and the incredible aesthetics contribute to making it one of the best Christmas movies of all time.