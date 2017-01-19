CSR 24-Hour Charity Show

97.4fm is a favourite stop on the radio waves for Canterbury residents, and tomorrow from 10am listeners can tune in to radio presenter Jake Peach’s 24 hour broadcast, in aid of the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.

A Canterbury student and volunteer for CSRfm, Jake will stay on air for a marathon time of 24 hours. His goal is to raise £1000 for a charity of great personal meaning to him, as someone who underwent treatment for Leukemia and the recovery process a number of years ago.

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust supports 8-24 year old’s who have experienced long-term illness or cancer, aiming to rebuild their confidence following arduous recovery. The organisation describes itself as providing ‘the bridge between treatment and a young person seizing the future they may never imagined possible.’ The Trust is built around the practice of sailing as a source of rediscovery for young people experiencing the aftermath of cancer. Offering up to four-day sailing adventures, the Trust funds these trips via contributions alone, receiving no government funding. Jake’s goal of £1000 would provide the travel, accommodation, food and expenses for two young people to reclaim their independence following recovery, overcome the physical barriers of long-term illness and most importantly, enjoy themselves.

To contribute to this goal, click here and donate!

To join Jake on his fundraising marathon you can tune in to the CSR radio station in the Canterbury area, or listen online at www.csrfm.com.