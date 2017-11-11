Loving Vincent: A Real Work of Art

As the world’s very first hand painted feature film, written and directed by Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchmen, Loving Vincent has been long awaited. Painted frame by frame by 125 oil painters over several years, and combined with live action performance, the film’s very creation built up an immense amount of hype before it was even given a release date. But did the actual film live up to the excitement of its origins?

Absolutely. What has been achieved is a real work of art. Each frame is gorgeously rendered, the character portraits framed beautifully but with real character, and the individual paint strokes working to create a constantly moving image. Some landscapes have been extended beyond their original frames, but Van Gogh’s work has that balance of detail and scope which allow his landscapes to whirl endlessly and intricately, and this comes through very well. If the film had nothing else to it, it would be a pleasure simply to look at, but the film boasts many other qualities.

The film is accompanied by an equally beautiful score by Clint Mansell, who sensitively paints the mystery, the nuances and the gusto of an artist who felt things so intensely and complicatedly. One stand-out moment comes with a painting of Marguerite Gachet playing piano, brought to life by both Saoirse Ronan and Mansell’s piano score. It works to create a sound-scape which is painfully moving at the right moments and still evokes chills upon later listens.

The story, although centred around Vincent Van Gogh, is set after the artist’s death, and follows the journey of Armand Roulin (Douglas Booth) who must deliver his posthumous letter. Focusing on the mysterious death of Van Gogh, who is known to have shot himself in a field, the story unexpectedly builds into something of a murder mystery as we learn alongside the sceptical Roulin. With the appearances of the characters inspired by Van Gogh’s own paintings, Loving Vincent uses an amalgamation of real people and composite characters to build a testimonial picture of Vincent in his final months.

It is perhaps easy to get lost in the spectacle of the moving paintings, but it should be said that the film is marked by charming performances all round from a star-studded cast (portraits brought to life by the likes of Jerome Flynne, John Sessions and Eleanor Tomlinson) with the plot mostly focusing on Douglas Booth’s character spiralling into Van Gogh’s mystery.

Yes, there is sadness to the film, but that is expected when dealing in the stories of the publicly menaced and mentally ill; but the film also has moments of beauty, humour and suspense.

The plot perhaps is not the most original, but Kobiela and Welchman artfully carve a narrative from Van Gogh’s paintings, and it is a pleasure to be on the journey. And if you’re not into Van Gogh, that’s okay; the film isn’t simply a polemic on his greatness; but, I think its easy to tell just how far his influence stretches when witnessing this kind of event, and it allows us to see his work, and his misunderstood character, though the eyes and efforts of others. It is also a demonstration that film has not reached its final frontier, and experimenting with different mediums can lead to wondrous results.

Visually entrancing, it demands your attention; but full of heart, it demands an open minded witness. Loving Vincent is ultimately an extraordinary achievement in cinema, one that you simply cannot let slip off your radar.