Review: Breathe

Providing his directorial debut, legendary actor Andy Serkis (Lord of the Rings; War of the Planet of the Apes) delves into new territory at the helm of heartfelt biopic, Breathe, the recent Opening Gala of the 2017 London Film Festival. This is the story of 28-year old tea broker Robin Cavendish (Andrew Garfield) who contracts the polio virus whilst on business in Kenya. With his wife (Claire Foy) heavily pregnant with his child and told her husband only has months to live, it is up to her to give her husband a life worth living if he is to see their son grow up. With help from friends and inventor Teddy Hall (Hugh Bonneville) Cavendish is the first patient to have a respirator attached to a wheelchair enabling him to continue to live a fulfilled life. Once no longer confined to the prison of the hospital bed, Cavendish and his wife, Diana, dedicate their lives to helping record breaking numbers of responauts break free.

With such an inspiring backstory, it’s surprising the story of these heroic advocates for severely disabled individuals have not been not better documented until now. Evidently, there were worries that Breathe could have inadvertently been problematic for the disabled community if handled negligently. To our relief, Serkis has crafted a beautiful film covering these issues with deep sensitivity, warmth and without condescension.

The empathy and heart come directly from our leads. Andrew Garfield gives a touching performance as Robin Cavendish, and this film is further proof that Andrew Garfield has moved safely afar from his Spider-Man days, building a wealth of work with impactful roles on stage and screen. Following from his recent Academy Award nominated performance in Hacksaw Ridge, we are now seeing an actor who is fully stretching his talent and delivering the sort of performances we always knew he was capable of. Garfield is superb at breaking himself emotionally as he lies in the hospital bed with dead eyes, wishing his life away. But he quickly fills the screen with re-emerged joy from the simple but monumental wins he achieves with the help of his devoted wife. With magnificent charm, Garfield initiates the levity and humour that defines the inspiring characteristics of Robin and his commitment to life.

As wife Diana Cavendish, we have Claire Foy, critically acclaimed for her Golden Globe winning performance in The Crown, who provides audiences with yet another stunning character execution. Let Robin give up on his life? No chance, says Diana, who holds the weight of her own despair, the arrival of her newly-born son and Robin’s all-consuming depression. Throughout the hardship, Foy has the ability to say so much without saying much at all. It’s a rare quality and can effortlessly reduce one to tears. Claire Foy shines as the loyal, loving yet frustrated wife demonstrating the true strength of humankind, and it would be little surprise to see her possibly take home a gong for this assured performance.

The emotional impact of Breathe wouldn’t be without its drama and trust me, there are a few moments where things really do nearly take a turn for the worst. With your heart out of your mouth, in one scene we watch in dread as the plug of Robin’s respiratory machine is knocked out of the socket by the Cavendish’s wild dog and Garfield clings onto his last breath, just saved by Diana in the nick of time. You’re absorbed in every moment; in every risk.

However, despite these edge-of-your seat moments, it’s not perfect. At times the scenes are clunky and lack the ease of flow we desire as an audience for a fully comprehensive story. For this reason, it occasionally appears a little jumpy and could have been better off a little more fleshed out, currently running at just under two hours. Regrettably, Serkis does not spend enough time at the beginning of film introducing and constructing the delectable romance between our leads.

But for its few flaws, Breathe is outweighed by its endearing charm. The film has many humorous moments. There’s a particularly comical scene where Diana, on Robin’s wishes, miraculously manages to fly him out to Spain with his wheelchair only for his respirator to break down and lead to them being stranded in a lay by for most of their ‘holiday’. However, in true British humour, all is not lost and the Spanish locals throw them a fiesta in the lay by. If you can’t get to the party, the party will come to you.

Surpassing expectations, Serkis has proved he’s capable of much more than his ground-breaking motion capture performances with this fine directorial debut. At first glance, this may seem like some possibly overbearing, predictable Oscar bait, as there is little doubt the film will garner some attention at next February’s BAFTAs. But deservedly so, this comforting film shows its true worth with a strong focus on characters in safe hands with Foy and Garfield. This isn’t just a tale about facing severe disability, it’s a tale of the strength of humankind in the face of adversity. Don’t miss this treat, Breathe is simply enchanting.

