Review: ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

If there was one word to describe the latest Marvel movie Thor: Ragnarok, it would be ‘fun’. With Asgardians, aliens, gladiator battles and the Incredible Hulk, the film is packed to the brim with plenty of vibrant and colourful elements. However, while the film was a fun time, it could have been more.

At this point, it’s fair to say that the Marvel movies feel more like a TV series rather than a movie franchise. Every instalment is becoming increasingly connected to the point where it feels as if they release Marvel Film 15 and Marvel Film 16 rather than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 or Spiderman: Homecoming. Indeed, Marvel Film 17, aka Thor: Ragnarok, is a continuation of the previous two Thor movies, while also following through from themes present in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron and setting up next year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

This instalment sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) trapped on a strange planet and forced to face off against The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) as part of a deadly race against time to stop the Goddess of Death, Hela (Cate Blanchett), from destroying the Asgardians. The film features all the familiar superhero action you could ask for, with the stand-out action sequence being the hyped-up Thor vs. Hulk gladiator battle. The third act also features some awesome and crowd-pleasing fights.

Another strength of the movie is the stand-out supporting cast. Tom Hiddleston is fantastic as the scheming Loki, while newcomer Tessa Thompson plays an entertaining alcoholic Valkyrie; Jeff Goldblum is simply bizarre as the Grandmaster of the gladiator arena and director Taika Waititi voices a hilarious rock monster named Korg. Cate Blanchett also does a good job playing the menacing villainess Hela, but like most Marvel villains she felt undeveloped and was therefore ultimately underwhelming.

Ironically, the Marvel movies that Ragnarok is the least similar to are the previous two Thor movies, ditching the moody tone and dull Earth plot of its predecessors and instead setting this adventure mostly in space. With this being a space adventure set in a colourful world with vibrant characters, it felt as if you could squint while watching it and make out that you’re actually watching Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. However, the similarities between the two films don’t stop there. Just like Guardians, Ragnarok throws dozens upon dozens of jokes at the audience, and while it’s safe to say that this is Marvel’s funniest movie, the sheer abundance of jokes creates some faults with the film.

Firstly, certain characters feel as though they are acting out of character due to their banter. Thor remains heroic, but now he’s oddly clumsy and sometimes acts more like a bumbling fool than an Avenger. Compared to previous instalments, Bruce Banner’s confusion and self-loathing is replaced by over-the-top jerky nervousness. Although it is very clear that the entire cast had so much fun performing these zany characters, I couldn’t help but feel they all had their banter set to overkill.

Secondly, the nonstop barrage of jokes actually ruins some scenes in the movie. There are plenty of crowd-pleasing epic moments and potentially tear-jerking emotional moments, but many of these scenes are spoiled by unnecessary jokes. The joke of a character doing something epic only to then fall flat on their face (literally) got old after the third time. Still, that’s not to say these jokes were bad. Most of them got a laugh out of me.

Overall, Thor: Ragnarok is fun. It’s colourful, action-packed and filled with entertaining characters. However, while it’s a fun time, its almost too fun.