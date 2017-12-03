Films to Look Forward to in 2018

February

‘Black Panther’Â

In the Marvel film, the plot picks up after the events of ‘Captain America: Civil War’ when King Tâ€™Challa returns home to Wakanda to find out that his two enemies are plotting to start a world war. The cast includes Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, and Martin Freeman.

‘Annihilation’Â

When a biologistâ€™s husband disappears into an environmental disaster zone, an expedition of scientists goes into the danger zone to find an unexpected sight. Starring Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Gina Rodriguez.

March

‘Red Sparrow’Â

A Russian spy falls in love with an American mole in Moscow. She is required to expose him, but is torn between her duty and becoming a double-agent. Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Joel Edgerton.

‘Tomb Raider’Â

Based on the 2013 game by the same name, the 3-D film tells the origin story of Lara Croft, played by Alicia Vikander. The plot covers Croft’s first expedition to finish her fatherâ€™s research and clear their family name.

‘Isle of Dogs’Â

Directed by Wes Anderson, the film takes place in a future dystopian Japan where all the dogs have had to be quarantined on an island due to a canine flu. Voices by Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Greta Gerwig, Scarlett Johansson and Tilda Swinton.

‘Ready Player One’Â

Directed by Steven Spielberg and based on the book by Ernest Cline, the film depicts dystopian 2045 Earth where citizens engage in a mass virtual reality world called OASIS. The protagonist and his friends play the â€˜Anarakâ€™s Gameâ€™ to win ownership of the OASIS and a fortune.

Â

May

‘Avengers- Infinity War’Â

In the third sequel, the Avengers team up with the Guardians of the Galaxy to defeat a new supervillain – Thanos. Starring half of Hollywood, the film will be followed by a direct sequel which will be released in 2019.

Â

‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

In this second ‘Star Wars’ anthology film young Hans Solo takes us on an adventure. All we are told of the plot so far is that it involves a meeting with Lando Calrissian, from previous films. Staring Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover and Chewbacca.

Â Â

June

‘The Incredibles 2′

After 14 years of waiting, the super-fam will soon be back in 3-D. The first teaser last week revealed that the sequel’s action appears to be more about Helen (Elastigirl) than Bob, who stays at home with the kids. Most of the original cast is back on board.

November

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’

In the much anticipated sequel, a not-yet-grey Albus Dumbledor teams up with Newt Scamander to defeat Grindelwald, who has escaped from prison. Newt will also be reunited with his New York friends. Starring Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Johnny Depp and Jude Law.