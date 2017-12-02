Gift Ideas for Gamer Friends

Gaming is often considered an expensive hobby, with games costing up to £55 at release, and controllers which cost even more. But Christmas time is rolling around and what better way to please your gamer friends than to offer them their favourite games or decorations for their gaming set-up? Here are some affordable gift ideas for gamers that won’t break your bank.

Posters: A poster of your friend’s favourite video game is a cheap and reliable way to make any gamer happy; it will decorate their gaming space and make their room to feel more personal. You can easily find them in any entertainment store, or online, and most cost less than £5.

Figurines: Although they are little more expensive than posters, figurine of their favourite character – whether it be a realistic replica, or a quirky pop-vinyl figurine with an oversized head – will certainly bring a smile to a gamer’s face. They are also collectables, so you can either buy them the collection or let them add on to it themselves.

T-Shirts/Clothing: Gamers are often proud of their passion and will happily show it off to the world. Nothing says “I play video games” like wearing a nice T-shirt of a favourite character, a quote, or a logo. If you want to go the extra step you could always get them a costume of a character. Even though those are usually more expensive, nothing makes you feel more badass than wearing the same clothes as your favourite hero or villain, especially if your friend is into cosplay.

Art Books: When a gamer becomes immersed in the world of a game, they will obsess over anything related to it, whatever the form. Offering them an art book of their favourite game gives them the experience of the development of a game. In addition to never-seen character art, and pictures of hand drawn landscapes or weapons, the creator will often include drawings of how a character or concept evolved over the course of the production. Most also include a foreword from the creators with explanations on their creative choices.