Gaming on a Budget: Great Free-to-Play Games

A prime assumption about playing video games is that it’s an expensive hobby. This certainly rings true for those who love playing AAA games, want all the latest releases and play on a variety of consoles and devices. However, with mobile gaming advancing and the growing popularity of indie games, there are some fantastic cheap titles out there. Better yet, Free-To-Play games are becoming increasingly common across PCs, consoles and smaller devices. This offers audiences a chance to give a new game a try at no loss. Paying towards in-game content is a choice, not a requirement.

For students on a tight budget, this is definitely appealing – and no, free does not automatically mean substandard! Here are some suggestions of games worth trialling, and you don’t need to be an avid gamer to enjoy them.

Dota 2

What platform? PC / Mac

Dota 2 is a multiplayer online battle arena game. If you’ve no idea what that is, don’t worry. The player is part of a five-person team that must be strategic and use cooperation in order to destroy the opposing team’s base. In each match you will select a Hero to play as (there are over a hundred!), each Hero having their own style and abilities. Dota 2 is a great game to play with housemates – that way they can’t judge you for staying awake until 3am…

“Life is good, Dota is better.” – Jack Hsuan, Website Sports Editor

Hearthstone

What platform? PC / Mac / iOS device / Android device

Collectible card games are a bit of a craze at the moment, and the majority are free-to-play, which is even better. Hearthstone is definitely to thank for this. It’s enjoyable and easy to get into even if you’re brand new to the genre; the graphics, animations and sound effects are imaginative and fun. Another great aspect of Hearthstone is that it allows you to play through a Story Mode, competing against different classes of computer opponents in order to build your skills. You aren’t immediately thrown against a real player who’s been online for five straight days sustained solely by caffeine and cheese puffs. Hearthstone is extremely popular and worthy of anyone’s curiosity, gamer or not. Plus, it runs on most phones!

Blizzard Entertainment (the creators of Hearthstone) also developed World of Warcraft, the iconic online role-playing game. It’s worth noting that World of Warcraft is now free-to-play until your character reaches level 20. For newcomers to Azeroth there’s plenty to experience for free, and it’s a game that promises to run well on standard computers. You can download the game here.

Warframe

What platform? PC / PlayStation 4 / Xbox One

Our first console recommendation! Warframe is another online game that involves the player controlling their character from a third-person perspective. This character is a member of the ancient Tenno race, beings who have awoken after centuries of cryosleep. The Tenno find themselves at war with different factions in this future-world, and must fight using various weapons such as rifles, pistols and swords. There’s a HUGE variety of weapons and abilities to choose from, leaving you spoiled for choice in how to approach and attack enemies. Plus… Its futuristic graphics look cool.

Killer Instinct

What platform? PC / Xbox One

When the Xbox One was first launched Killer Instinct released alongside it, reviving the classic fighting series after seven years. The game allows you to fight against other players online or side-by-side, and also offers campaigns for you to play offline. In Killer Instinct, each fighter has their own story for the player to progress through, featuring cinematics to watch and factors that may influence the game’s outcome. If you have close to no experience with combo-fighting games, do not fear! Killer Instinct has been praised for having brilliant training modes and tutorials to teach you how to become a combo-breaking, button-mashing pro.

DC Universe Online

What platform? PC / Mac / PlayStation 3 & 4 / Xbox 360 & One

DC Universe Online offers a free-to-play title on a whole host of platforms, making it a great choice for those who want to dust off their old PlayStation or Xbox. Everyone wants to create their own superhero, right? Creating your character involves classing yourself as a Hero or a Villain, selecting a personality type, and most importantly, your power category. Do you want to play as a healer, who aids their friends in combat using celestial power? Or would you rather control the fight using your earth power, causing tremors and disturbances? Once you’ve chosen your path, you can begin interacting with and fighting against the iconic characters of the DC comic universe whilst fulfilling missions and levelling up.

Remember: purchasing a console or new PC does not mean you’ve acquired a money sponge. Sony, Microsoft and a number of major game developers compete for their audience’s loyalty, and free games are becoming integral to this. Every month Xbox and PlayStation subscription owners have access to free titles, downloadable straight to their console. These schemes have included fantastic titles such as Bioshock Infinite and The Walking Dead. PC owners aren’t excluded from this: developers EA and Ubisoft also release free games every month for their mouse-and-keyboard audience.

The gaming industry is growing, and so is the consumer pool – you don’t have to spend £300+ to get in on the action!