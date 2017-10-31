The Four Best Horror Soundtracks to Get You in a Halloween Mood

Halloween is here, and it just wouldn’t be the same without a classic horror movie night. There are a number of elements that can make a good horror movie, from the nightmarish killer to the horrifying special effects; but nothing sends chills down your spine like a good soundtrack. Here are some of the most memorable and creepiest horror movie scores.

“Halloween” Theme Song (1978)

The Halloween theme song composed by John Carpenter is one of the most iconic horror movie scores. The repetitive piano, the slow crescendo, and the use of sound effects like heavy breathing is enough to haunt you for the rest of the evening. The song’s leitmotif helps to heighten the tension and foreshadow the impending death of a character. Once you hear the melody, you know that Michael Myers is coming.

“The Shining” Main Title (1980)

Composed by Wendy Carlos and Rachel Elkind, The Shining’s main title is the first thing you hear when the movie starts and it perfectly sets the atmosphere for the rest of the film. This music is daunting when it is juxtaposed with the banal setting of the opening shots and is guaranteed to put you on the edge of your seat. Furthermore, the slow pace of the music eerily mimics Jack Torrance’s slow descent into madness.

“The Exorcist” Tubular Bells (1973)

The Exorcist’s theme song, composed by Mike Oldfield, is one of the most recognisable and notorious horror movie scores. In capturing the satanic themes of the movie, the repetition of the high-pitched melody is enough to either drive you insane or frighten you to your core.

“Psycho” The Murder (1960)

Composer Bernard Herrmann is well known in the world of film for his iconic soundtracks to movies like Citizen Kane and Taxi Driver. His most famous score, however, is the one he composed for Psycho – everybody knows the bone chilling music that plays over the infamous shower scene. The screeching of the violins and cellos mimics not only the movement of knife coming down, but also the pulse of the audience hearts. Arguably, it is due to this piece of music that Psycho has shocked audiences all around the world.