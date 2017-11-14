Review: Phil Cosby – Blue Daze

Talented Irish musician Phil Cosby released his new concept album Blue Daze on the 20th of October, and got the full professional release it deserves thanks to £3,128 raised through a kick-start campaign on Indiegogo, leading to the creation of a wonderful music video for the album’s lead single ‘The Days We Were Young’.

The EP’s main theme is nostalgia, with the artist transporting the listener into an almost dreamlike sci-fi world with strong retro-futuristic vibes. Delving into late 70’s and early 80’s youth nostalgia, the whole album takes you on a journey that makes you lose yourself in the process.

Blue Daze’s 80’s synth-music influence isn’t however a composition of cold, clinical and computer processed sounds; the music is warm and full of life, a breath of fresh air in an era where most music seems artificial. Phil Cosby states that he was heavily influenced by the Tangerine Dream track ‘Love On A Real Train’, from the 80s movie ‘Risky Business’, with other influences including John Martyn, which can subtly be heard in ‘Mem#01’, and Neil Young.

The album achieves all sorts of styles in order to evoke the emotion of nostalgia. ‘Mirari’ and ‘Mem#1’ are very psychedelic, containing barely any lyrics and a slow and steady crescendo. These two tracks are entrancing, every note accentuated and emphasised, captivating all of your senses. The music is warm and meditational, and the analogue sound makes the music feel all the more authentic. “Mirari” and “Mem#1” are some of the most atmospheric songs I have ever heard, and they powerfully capture that feeling of nostalgia.

On the other hand, the album track ‘Star Rider’ is extremely funky and makes you want to move your whole body. The crunchy sound of the electric guitar and fast paced drums feels like a wake up call after having been serenaded by “Mem#1”. It’s the perfect follow up, and appropriately named, this song transports you to a dreamlike realm. With an incredible synth keyboard solo and Cosby’s amazing vocals, its slow build-up puts you on the edge of your seat until its climax.

The single ‘The Days We Were Young’ is the highlight of the EP. With a psychedelic, mesmerising quality and an energetic jaw-dropping chorus, it summarizes the entire album and brings together the best stylistic elements of the other songs. As Phil Cosby puts it, “this song is about nostalgia and a celebration of youth and togetherness. It is a story about a man who remembers back to a night with a girl he once knew. Filled with regret, he relives the night and imagines what could have been, even if it were to still be lost in the end.”

This album is a diamond in the rough and very much worth a listen. It perfectly encapsulates the theme of nostalgia and takes you on a journey beyond the stars. Blue Daze is available on iTunes and Spotify.