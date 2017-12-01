Underrated Artist: Honne

The Japanese word “honne” refers to feelings one keeps to oneself or shares with close friends. It’s also a British duo made up of James Hatcher and Andy Clutterbuck, long-time friends who write and produce their own music. Honne’s music would most likely be described as a mixture of electronic, soul, and dance-pop tunes, creating a perfect blend of chill sound. But perhaps what makes them so ingenious is that they do not restrict themselves to one genre, but rather let their musical creativity lead the sound. Honne have said to be inspired by Ink, Michael Jackson, and early Quincy James Production. Most listeners would say that their music is similar to artists like Jack Garratt and Oh Wonder (both also excellent artists).

The duo started when James and Andy met at University. They were the first people they each spoke to. In an interview, Andy has said that the pair had an instant connection, and when jamming, they realised that their chemistry also applied to their music creation.

Their usual song-making process starts with James creating the melody, then Andy comes in to add the lyrics. Since these lyrics usually come from their own personal experiences, the band’s name describes their content perfectly.

The Honne sound is perfect for late-night vibes when you are driving at night, with the windows down and the wind blowing through your hair. Their mix of chill, feel-good, music makes them appropriate for either mood. In an interview in Toronto, James and Andy talked about how Honne’s chill romantic vibe tended to turn their concert rooms into places for “romantic affairs”. They said they would sometimes catch couples making out and dancing together to their music, “It was quite off-putting actually”, Andy said while James laughed.

Their album ‘Warm on a Cold Night (deluxe)’ contains a variety of songs for any mood. If you are in a feel-good mood, the goofy chords of ‘It Ain’t Wrong Loving You’, will climb up up to meet your high spirits. If you’d rather relax on your bed after a long day, the soothing harmonies in the chorus of ‘Warm on a Cold Night’ are the hyptonic escape you need. The album also includes collaborations with artists Izzy Bizu, and Animé.

Honne is an excellent, fresh, and upcoming duo that should be heard by many. Even though Honne’s popularity is slowly rising, many people I meet are still unaware as to who they are, and, in my humble, unbiased opinion, they are missing out. At least this gives me the opportunity of blessing their senses by introducing them to the duo’s sweet honey. Their catchy tunes please a large variety of tastes, so give them an ear if you are looking for new music.