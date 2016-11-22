Review: Black Mirror Season 3

One of the things I admired about the first two seasons of Black Mirror was its ability to comment on both social and political aspects of our everyday life, with marginally exaggerated realities. Yet they contained hauntingly realistic possibilities of the way our world and society was traveling. With season three, it’s great to see that this has been maintained; primarily I feel due to Charlie Brooker’s continuous input, during its move from Channel 4 to Netflix.

Its first episode, ‘Nosedive’, imagines a world where your persona and interactions with others, which are scored on a 1-5 star system, have knock-on effects upon your lifestyle, and even your job.

It follows Lacie (Bryce Dallas Howard), a jubilant character, keen to progress up the social ladder and reap the rewards that come with it. Surrounded in a world one could describe as ‘too utopian’, where everyone shies their true feelings and thoughts away for a more positive and optimistic look on life. As the title suggests, her attempts fail her and she plummets down the social ladder as her true feelings become apparent to those around her. Howard plays the role brilliantly, mixing her graceful positivity with strangers and colleagues alongside a bitter and truthful relationship with her brother, whom she laments for having a lower score than her.

Bryce Dallas Howard isn’t the only recognisable face in the series; Alice Eve joins her in ‘Nosedive’, and there are other appearances in different episodes from Michael Kelly (Doug from House of Cards) and Jerome Flynn (Bronn from Game of Thrones). Flynn’s episode, ‘Shut up and Dance,’ left me with the haunted uneasy feeling I admired from the previous series on Channel 4. Though this is a theme constant through the episodes, it prevails within this one, following Kenny (Alex Lawther) as he is held to ransom by an unknown online presence which forces him to do random and progressively dangerous acts, under the fear of leaking a video which could affect his social life.

Overall Black Mirror’s new series follows on well from its predecessor. The move to Netflix, with the company bolstering it with a much larger budget, hasn’t detracted from its overall realistic appearance. One slight criticism I have is that one of the episodes – I shan’t spoil by giving away the title – ends somewhat optimistically. It may seem callous for me to think this, but Black Mirror is something I admired for its pessimistic view on society and how we live our lives. The aforementioned episode was, I suppose, a positive palate cleanser, surrounded by bitter and cruel tales which Black Mirror is best known for and which keeps me optimistic when looking towards Season 4.