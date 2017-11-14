Review: Julien Baker – Turn Out The Lights

Julien Baker first burst onto the indie rock scene in 2015 with her debut album Sprained Ankle. An exploration of heartbreak and abuse through touching instrumentation and damaged lyricism, it laid the foundations of a promising future for the Tennessee based songwriter. The big question now, is, has her second album, Turn Out The Lights managed to deliver on that potential?

Yes, it has.

It seems like quite a blunt statement to make but one of the biggest issues artists such as Julien face is that on their second release, they need to expand their sound without losing touch with what defined their song writing in the first place. Turn Out The Lights succeeds in both of these aspects.

The most striking new aspect of this record is how Julien experiments with different instrumentational choices. Title track ‘Turn Out The Lights’ begins in a similar fashion to many of the tracks on ‘Sprained Ankle’, with a restrained guitar riff, but takes a stark turn in its last third, building to a crescendo where she steps on her overdrive pedal and turns it up to 11. It provides the listener with something that differs from her previous releases without completely ignoring what previously defined her. Closing track ‘Claws in Your Back’ provides a different example of Julien’s broadening instrumental repertoire, as a chorus of strings accompanies her vocals, which help to further the impact of her ever-poignant lyrics.

Her lyricism was the strongest point of her last record and this remains the way on this latest album. She further explores her faith and experiences with substance abuse, resulting in lyrics that cut deep, leaving a lasting impression on the listener. On the track ‘Televangelist’, Bakers writing is particularly poetic:

“And I know what’s in my cannibal chest, that’s been dug out like a strip mine till there’s nothing left, hold the chorus in between my ears until I go deaf, that remind me exactly what I am every chance they get”

This self-reflective, brutally honest and perfectly descriptive style of lyrical expression is a constant throughout the entire record and keeps your attention, even through some of the less thought-provoking tracks. It also helps that Bakers vocal performance is superb; she is able to effortlessly go from singing quietly, delicately enunciating her phrases, to belting out expressions of pure emotion. Once again, ‘Claws in Your Back’ provides a fine example, as she belts out the closing line “I wanted to stay”, holding the note and taking your breath away. It bears a striking resemblance to the vocal performance on her first release, in particular the rousing, powerful end to the song ‘Rejoice’, further displaying how Baker is managing to hold on to what made that first record so unique.

Even so, there are a few moments where the tracks begin to feel less impactful, and whilst the lyrics remain on point, some of the instrumentation becomes uninspired. ‘Even‘, the second-last track on the album is somewhat similar to ‘Something‘, a release off the first record, and adds little to the album as a whole.

Overall, Turn Out The Lights is a superb follow-up to Sprained Ankle and shows that Julien Baker is one of the most unique and promising talents in the current indie-rock scene. Her lyricism has maintained its poetic qualities and she has managed to expand her instrumentation along with her vocal performances.

8/10