Review: Julien Baker at Union Chapel

Itâ€™s an odd experience to be sung to about questioning ones faith whilst sitting in a church, but thatâ€™s where Julien Baker performed in London on the 10th November. More specifically, she played her gig at Union Chapel in Islington, and it would be difficult to find a venue that was more suited to the part.

Union Chapel was built in the late 19th century, and alongside playing host to various acts, it functions as a homeless charity to this day. Its Gothic-revival faÃ§ade and interior are stunning, with a high ceiling and impeccably designed stained glass windows. The acoustics inside are superb, carrying the sound throughout the venue and allowing for every attendee to have an amazing experience. There is also a strangely quaint feeling brought about by the fact that the audience are seated in pews, and tea is allowed within the main performance area whilst alcohol isnâ€™t. This all contributed to a truly unique concert-going experience.

Katie Malco opened for Julien, setting the tone nicely. A young British artist, she writes music similar to Bakerâ€™s, with soft instrumentation and lyrics based on personal experience. She also had a pleasant stage presence, holding the audienceâ€™s attention and providing witty remarks between songs.

The main performance was, unsurprisingly, outstanding. In just over an hour, Baker delivered one of the most captivating and moving performances Iâ€™ve ever seen. Every song was delivered with an intensity you would expect from a full four-piece band, despite being alone on stage. Opening with the track Appointments, she displayed a mastery of performance, effortlessly utilizing technology such as looping pedals in order to achieve her signature ethereal sound. Between songs she would also provide a few remarks, sometimes interacting with the crowd, giving the performance an intimate feeling, despite the cavernous ceiling overhead.

The titular single off her new album â€˜Turn Out The Lightsâ€™ stood out as a particularly incredible mid-gig track. Its overdriven crescendo punctured through the air of melancholy that the first half of the track creates, and once it had ended, there was a brief moment of rapturous silence from the audience before they exploded into applause.

Staging was another highlight of the evening; Baker performed in the midst of stage smoke and lights, projecting multi-coloured beams across the chapel. She was often silhouetted against a backdrop of purple during her more quiet moments, of which there were plenty. This only heightened the impact of hearing these incredibly introspective and emotional songs in such a breath-taking location.

Possibly the most incredible part of the concert was the ending, with Baker choosing to end with the song Rejoice, from her first album. This song, a personal favourite of mine, concludes with Baker almost screaming the last few lyrics as a plea to God, which, when performed in a vast chapel, was breath-taking. It warranted an extended standing ovation from the audience, and the whoops and cheers that reverberated around the room.

Julien Baker is as incredible live, as she is on her albums.

