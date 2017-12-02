Top 7 TV Christmas Specials

Fancy feeling a little bit Christmassy, but youâ€™ve over watched ‘Love Actually’? Or maybe you simply havenâ€™t got time for to enjoy â€˜Itâ€™s a Wonderful Lifeâ€™? Well fear not, hereâ€™s a list of some of the best TV Christmas specials to put you in the seasonal mood.

â€˜Black Mirrorâ€™ â€“ â€˜White Christmasâ€™ (Episode 4, Season 2)

Directed by Charlie Brooker, â€˜Black Mirrorâ€™ predicts the dangerous impact that technology is likely to have on human lives in the near future. This may sound depressing, but this episode is so engrossing in the strange empathy it creates for the characters. I would advise watching this special if you want twists and turns and that keep you on your toes. Whether or not youâ€™ve seen any other â€˜Black Mirrorâ€™ episodes is irrelevant since each contains an individual storyline with different characters and settings each time.

Heads up: Not extremely happy-go-lucky but very gripping!

â€˜Doctor Whoâ€™ â€“ â€˜The Christmas Invasionâ€™ (Season 2, Episode 0)

The â€˜Doctor Whoâ€™ throwback â€“ with Rose Tyler and Mickey Smith as David Tenantâ€™s companions â€“ features a spaceship, scary santas, and ends with the best thing of all: a family Christmas dinner. If youâ€™re ready for â€˜Doctor Whoâ€™ to invade your free time, log into Netflix because this is one of the rare specials available.

â€˜Sherlockâ€™ â€“ â€˜The Abdominal Brideâ€™ (Season 4, Episode 0)

Many â€˜Sherlockâ€™ fans would agree with this Christmas special being on this list. For those of you who havenâ€™t seen it, hereâ€™s why: â€˜Sherlock Holmesâ€™ books were set in the 1800s, but the TV series is set in modern day. But, this special is set in the past, itâ€™s a perfect blend of past and present.

â€˜QIâ€™ â€“ ANY

The show is as educational as it is funny, and its Christmas special is no different. With silly hats and decorations, itâ€™s an easy watch for family or friends, and will spark some interesting discussions and heated debates.

â€˜Orange is the New Blackâ€™ â€“ â€˜Canâ€™t Fix Crazyâ€™ (Season 1, Episode 13)

Enchanting yet bittersweet, the episode shows the inmates of Lichfield prison putting on a Christmas show. Some moments are brutal, others funny, and the characters are entertaining as always. Seeing inmates be forced to spend Christmas in a prison is a humbling experience.

â€˜Houseâ€™ â€“ Christmas Specials

The only difference between â€˜Houseâ€™ special episodes and normal episodes is their joyful endings. If you like the show, or youâ€™re in the mood for dark humour, then youâ€™ll love any of its Christmas specials.

â€˜Outnumberedâ€™ â€“ Christmas Special

Depicts the perfect family Christmas: absolutely nuts. If youâ€™re feeling a bit home sick, and want to see your familyâ€™s chaotic Christmas reflected on screen, then this one is for you. With parents who lack any authority, a moody teenage boy and two cheeky kids, youâ€™ll either feel right at home or stop missing it altogether.