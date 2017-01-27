UKC Music Presents: Fara

Location: The Colyer-Fergusson Concert Hall, University of Kent

It’s not often you find a folk band which can entertain a diverse audience for an entire set. Tell those audience members that it’s a young Scottish folk group and you might be in even more trouble. Fara is the exception to that rule. Bringing a collection of well known and original songs to Canterbury last Wednesday, these four performers blew us all away.

Before a single note was played, the audience knew they were in for a special lunchtime treat. The chemistry between the performers was delightful. These women are clearly good friends, as well as compatible band mates. As soon as they walked on stage it was all smiles, supportive glances and laughs. The atmosphere in the room lightened and the audience remained completely enthralled for the whole concert. This along with their own personal thank you’s at the end – especially that to the often forgotten sound man and venue staff – made the audience fall in love with Fara the people, as well as Fara the music.

They had me hooked as soon as the words ‘Cheeky Vimto’ were mentioned: now that’s a subject I did not expect at a folk gig! After a little bit of explaining for those who may not have experienced this wonderful, yet often regrettable concoction, the tune provided was beautiful. The building sound reached an elegant crescendo and was expertly underpinned by the strong piano melody.

Having been already established in the Scottish music scene and winning prizes along the way, which include the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award and The BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year, it was wonderful to hear Fara’s ode to home. ‘Hearts in the Highlands’ focused on their musical roots and life in Orkney. With soft piano and vocal moments the audience was stunned to silence throughout. The harmonies were beautiful and truly awakened the sense of longing for home within us all.

Balancing the fragile with the strong their sound easily reverberated throughout the Coyler-Fergusson hall. When the first chorus of ‘Games People Play’ came in, Fara invited the audience to sing along which was simply wonderful given the acoustics of the venue. Originally Joe South’s pop song, this most certainly sounded better as a folk rendition. Not only this, but the song choice showed off the vocalists’ many talents, and there were moments when I had to remind myself that it wasn’t Sarah McLaughlin in the room.

Some of the tunes may have been long established but Fara managed to make them sound modern and exciting… not an easy task with classic instruments and in the often prejudged folk scene. Perhaps this skill comes from their classical training at institutions such as The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Strathclyde University, The Royal Northern College of Music and The Royal Academy of Music. Fara is clearly well educated in their craft and their music is all the better for that. Making music comes naturally to these four women and it’s a joy to behold.

If you’re interested in experiencing this yourself, here are the dates for the remainder of Fara’s UK tour:

27th Jan – Pontio, Bangor

4th Feb – The Tolbooth, Stirling

10th Feb – Borough Theatre, Abergavenny

11th Feb – The Met, Bury

12th Feb – The Fleece Inn, Evesham

13th Feb – Colchester Folk Club

14th Feb – The Wardobe, Bristol

15th Feb – The Welfare, Swansea

16th Feb – The Prince Albert, Stroud

17th Feb – The Ram Folk Club, Surrey

24th Feb – The Dower House, Edinburgh

18th March – McKillop Institute, Lochwinnoch

22nd March – Parish Church, Lochwinnoch

Check out the other performances and events organised by the University of Kent School of Music here.