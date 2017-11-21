Women in Hollywood: How Much Has Changed?

Hollywood’s golden age of cinema from the 1920’s to the 1960’s transformed the global cinematic industry into the one we know today, attracting millions of aspiring writers, directors, actors and actresses to Los Angeles with the hopes of seeing their names up in lights. Hollywood has become a global hub for film and advertising. Sex symbol starlets and Hollywood heartthrobs of the 1950’s, Marylin Monroe for example, would become global household names and create the phenomenon of the celebrity. Able to influence worldwide fashion, beauty, and social trends, the female celebrity is highly represented in mass-media culture. After almost a hundred years of the “golden era”, what has changed for the women of Hollywood?

Marylin Monroe’s probable suicide by barbiturate overdose in 1962, after a prolonged battle with depression, anxiety and low self-esteem, is one of the many high-profile suicides of female Hollywood stars during this “golden era”. Contractually obliged to be at their studio, and earning substantially less than their male colleagues, it was an era of oligarchic control over female actresses. Monroe, bound to 20th Century Fox studios from 1951, was unable to turn down roles or to do work for any other radio, TV, or Theatre. The studio was able to terminate her contract at any point. The women in 1950’s Hollywood were afforded little retaliation within the confinement of the industry. And they faced enormous pressures from the public, expanding demands of mass-media, and advances in plastic surgery. As a visual art, cinema will always align to aesthetics, but with more artistic and political freedoms granted to women, many actresses are using their notoriety to speak out against the injustices faced by women in Hollywood.

This year alone, many prominent female figures in Hollywood have come forward to address issues of abuse in the industry and spoken out against sexual misconduct in the industry. Harvey Weinstein, director James Tobeck, and actors such as Ed Westwick and Kevin Spacey are all facing allegations of sexual abuse. Many women of Hollywood feel trapped in, aware of the risk their careers face in publicising their mistreatment. Speaking at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event this October, Jennifer Lawrence discussed some of the degrading and humiliating practices in Hollywood film production. Early in her career, Lawrence was made to stand in a nude line up, and told by the film’s producer to use the images taken of her as inspiration for her diet. Penelope Spheeris, director of the cult film ‘Wayne’s World’, has also spoken out about the sexual misconduct of a film executive who, when she resisted his attempts at sexual assault, asked her “did you want to make this music video or not?” With a growing platform for victims of industry abuse, cases raised against influential figures of Hollywood show the need for heightened awareness of abuse related issues for both males and females. The decades of alleged sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein are leading to a potential indictment hearing in New York next week. There is still much more to uncover in the power dynamic of Hollywood industries and the women who inhabit them.