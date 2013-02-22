Dear my estate agent,

I am writing in response to your latest letter which announced your plans for a ‘period property check’, and warning that a charge of £40 would be made if your access to the property was hindered.

Firstly, I can inform you that the property is still of the Victorian period, so no need to check. Should I wake up and find it has changed into a Georgian property, you will be the first to know.

In regard to your access to the property, we have recently removed the drawbridge and filled in the moat with fast-setting concrete, meaning you can get to the front door with relative ease. Furthermore, the cryptic systems of passcodes, which include hieroglyphics and Arabic characters, have also recently been removed; you now simply insert your key into the lock and turn it. Should this cause any difficulties, someone will be in to let you into the house. In order for this to happen, you must knock on the door three times, ideally with a space of 1.5 seconds between each knock. I hope this helps and we can avoid being charged £40.

I will now use this opportunity to update you on the house’s wellbeing. The new shower has been excellent. I still marvel at not having to squat and hose myself down every time I use it. The fact I have a bed is also nice. (I know this request for a bed was a tad extravagant, but I need my little luxury items!) Our new freezer has performed well and we have enjoyed not contracting Mycotoxin Toxicity from the mould of the previous one. And last but not least, I would like to thank you for ordering our new oven. When it arrives, I imagine we will be reduced to a cavemen-like state, huddled round an oven that produces heat. I’ll be able to cook things now. Imagine that!

Lastly, I would like to take this opportunity to say that I hope you are well and have recovered from the administration tasks that you had to undertake at the beginning of our tenancy. I hope the £450 you received from us helped you in filing the right piece of paper in the correct folder. I can only imagine what an ordeal that must have been.

I look forward to your arrival. Since your letter said that you will be arriving from 9.30am, I will assume that you shall arrive nearer to 5pm.

Yours faithfully,

Tom Hagues