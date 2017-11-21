How to Get Involved in Movember (Even if You Can’t Grow a Moustache!)

The Movember Foundation’s movement is now well underway, with many men out there taking part and growing out their upper lip to support their fellows for the month of November. Since the campaign started in 2003, over 5 million moustaches have been grown and the popularity of the movement doesnâ€™t seem to be stopping.

The charity aims to raise money to support research that will reduce the number premature male death. They focus on prostate cancer and testicular cancer, the rates of which have grown significantly in the past 50 years. By 2030 they aim to decrease the number of men dying from these by 25%.

Getting involved is easy. Growing a moustache is one way and this not only shows support but can be sponsored to raise money. However, if you arenâ€™t able to grow a moustache, donâ€™t despair as there are many other great activities to take part in. Move for Movember is sponsored exercise that sets a goal for you to push yourself towards. Not only can you become healthier yourself but help others to do so as well. Money can also be donated straight to the charity. These are great and easy ways to show support that will help someoneâ€™s future.

Larger events are also held throughout November and can be found on the charity’s webpage.