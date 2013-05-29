Select Page

InQuire are giving away two pairs of free tickets to Party in the Car Park

May 29, 2013

Party in the Car Park

COMPETITION IS NOW CLOSED

You will have seen a lot of #loveitkent stickers being stuck around campus. They are part of a campaign advertising the imminent Party in the Car Park 2013, Kent Union’s event to celebrate the end of the university year. Headliners will include Labrinth and Chase and Status, with supporting acts I Am Giant, DJ Angelo, R3wire & Varski, Monsta, The Trinity Band, MistaJam, Grace Savage and Friday Club. As if that wasn’t enough, Keynestock winners Defunk’d will also be gracing the stage during the evening.

Along with music there will be several other things, as the Party in the Car Park website will no doubt remind you, including funfair rides, broken heels, ex-texting and sharp suits. Unfortunately all of the early bird tickets have been sold, but InQuire have the opportunity to give away two pairs of tickets to the event on Saturday. All you have to do is comment below who you are most looking forward to out of the lineup.

Please note that the competition ends on Thursday the 30th at midnight. A winner will be chosen from the entrants at random, please also remember to give your correct email so that we can contact you with the details. You must be a student  to enter the competition and student ID will be required when picking up your  tickets. Multiple entries will not be counted.

Ten of the Best Non-Translatable Words

December 16, 2013

My First Week As a Vegan

February 23, 2016

It’s time for the third Full English Festival!

May 11, 2016

No Sex Please, We’re British

March 2, 2015

11 Comments

  1. Pamela Head on May 29, 2013 at 12:48 pm

    Bumper cars!

    Reply
  2. Sophie Austin on May 29, 2013 at 12:56 pm

    Looking forward to finally seeing Chase and Status as in my first year here they dropped out – ending my time here as it begun!

    Reply
  4. Tom Rogers on May 29, 2013 at 2:14 pm

    Labrinth!

    Reply
  5. Milli Nuckchady on May 29, 2013 at 4:23 pm

    Mistajam!

    Reply
  6. Megan Weal on May 29, 2013 at 9:42 pm

    Chase and status obviously!!

    Reply
  7. Baris Dogan on May 30, 2013 at 10:14 am

    Chase and Status!

    Reply
  8. Chris Mountford-Hills on May 30, 2013 at 1:05 pm

    Mistajam

    Reply
  9. Elizabeth on May 30, 2013 at 1:55 pm

    Can’t wait for a bit of Labrinth!

    Reply
  10. Matt on May 30, 2013 at 6:52 pm

    Has to be Labrinth!

    Reply
  11. LISA on March 15, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Labrinth!

    Reply

