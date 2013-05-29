InQuire are giving away two pairs of free tickets to Party in the Car Park

COMPETITION IS NOW CLOSED

You will have seen a lot of #loveitkent stickers being stuck around campus. They are part of a campaign advertising the imminent Party in the Car Park 2013, Kent Union’s event to celebrate the end of the university year. Headliners will include Labrinth and Chase and Status, with supporting acts I Am Giant, DJ Angelo, R3wire & Varski, Monsta, The Trinity Band, MistaJam, Grace Savage and Friday Club. As if that wasn’t enough, Keynestock winners Defunk’d will also be gracing the stage during the evening.

Along with music there will be several other things, as the Party in the Car Park website will no doubt remind you, including funfair rides, broken heels, ex-texting and sharp suits. Unfortunately all of the early bird tickets have been sold, but InQuire have the opportunity to give away two pairs of tickets to the event on Saturday. All you have to do is comment below who you are most looking forward to out of the lineup.

Please note that the competition ends on Thursday the 30th at midnight. A winner will be chosen from the entrants at random, please also remember to give your correct email so that we can contact you with the details. You must be a student to enter the competition and student ID will be required when picking up your tickets. Multiple entries will not be counted.