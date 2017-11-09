Keeping Fit Without Spending a Fortune

Keeping fit and healthy at university can be really tough. For those that can go to the gym, it is easy to stay motivated and to use the equipment provided. However, gym memberships are expensive and paying each time to get in can eat away at weekly expenses. To add to this, when it’s dark and cold outside, staying under the covers usually seems like the best option.

Despite this, the approach of Halloween and Christmas means too much food and many of us may feel the need to shed some of the autumn/winter insulation. Here are a few tips on how to get motivated to exercise within the comfort of your own bedroom.

Firstly, make sure that you have enough space in your room. Clearing the area will make sure you won’t get any injuries and prevent future exercise! Next, warming up is very important, so do some simple workouts like star jumps or running on the spot. If you want to focus on a particular part of your body, then there are great YouTube tutorials that can help guide you through your training process. Apps like Freeletics Bodyweight are great as they can tailor your training to what you want. Buying small pieces of equipment like a yoga mat or weights can be very handy. Places like Tiger sell equipment fairly cheaply, so if you’re willing to invest then these can be really helpful, depending on what you wish to focus on.

Don’t forget to cool down and stretch afterwards. For this, the furniture in your room can be really useful as bedframes are a great height for leg stretches. The best part is your shower is right there for you to get rid of all that sweat!

Actually finding the willpower to get off the laptop and get your heart pumping is difficult. Setting a routine can help as it’ll allow you to plan around your exercises and you can tick off days as they go, bringing you more of a sense of accomplishment. Setting yourself goals is helpful too. Even five minutes a day is worth it and can make a difference. Once you get started, it’s easy to carry on and push through if you have achievable targets.

Most of all, finding something that works for you is best, but don’t be afraid to push your limits!