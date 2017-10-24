How to kick that social media addiction

So, you can’t go five minutes without checking Snapchat? Struggling to write the start of your next essay because you’re keeping an eye on twitter? Or maybe you can’t tear yourself away from checking how many likes your latest Instagram post is receiving?

Yeah, me too.

Growing up in the late 1990s and early 2000s meant, for most of us, that our first interaction with social media was MySpace or Bebo, and then came MSN.

And then came Facebook. And then came Twitter and the dam was burst open. Not being on at least one form of social media in 2017 is almost unheard of.

As university students, balancing our time is a crucial skill, and with the advancement of technology and the constantly plugged-in world we now live in, getting things done whilst not getting distracted is tough. I’m here to recommend a few techniques, skills, and resources to push through this struggle and hopefully get you that first.

The first technique I want to suggest is a classic technique, but it works great for me so here it is: leave your phone far away from wherever you’re working and put it on silent. I mean far away. Maybe even give it to a (trusted) friend to hold onto until you’ve got whatever needs doing done. This way, you won’t be distracted by anything because you won’t be near enough your phone to check it.

Another potential idea is to turn off your phone notifications. The actor Matt McGorry (Orange Is The New Black, How To Get Away With Murder) is a fan of this in more than just his work life, introducing this technique into his day-to-day life after realising he spent too much time on social media. In turning off your notifications, you’re kicking a common root cause of distraction, which is texts/snapchats/messages from friends.

A third idea I would suggest is scheduling. If you know that you are not going to be able to leave your phone alone, set out a schedule for yourself wherein you do an hour of work, for 15 minutes of time on your phone. This style of plan allows you the relaxation time you might need to unwind on your phone, whilst still enabling you to get work done.

The best possible answer though, is through changing your lifestyle. Our contemporary attitude towards phone usage is kind of absurd –we cannot be without social media, in some form or another, without a major fear of missing out. The solution? A gradual process wherein you spend less and less time checking your phone. For example, instead of checking your phone first thing in the morning, maybe leave it until after breakfast or until you’re prepared for the day. Hopefully, this will eventually keep you from grabbing your phone as your natural reaction to boredom.

But hey, if the President of the United States can spend his time on Twitter instead of deciding foreign policy, why can’t you?