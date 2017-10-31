Percy Pumpkin: The Halloween Spectacular

Halloween is fast approaching, so it’s time to start breaking out those creepy yet satisfying snacks. M&S is here to help, with its new Percy Pumpkin sweets. Percy has got a makeover this autumn and it’s just right for anyone going trick or treating. This scary twist on the Percy Pig confectionary leaves us with a spooky feeling.

Surprisingly, they are not flavoured like pumpkin as the name would suggest. We can’t help but feel this is for the best though as the flavours are thankfully light and fruity. The sweets come in the original pink flavour of grape and raspberry. The “frightfully green” Percy is apple and lime whilst the “petrifying orange” Percy tastes of oranges. Whilst cuter than anything else, we still love that Percy has dressed himself up to celebrate Halloween. His subtle flavour is something to keep us going through all the scary movies we plan on watching!

The sweets are available from M&S for £1.65 a packet or 2 for £3. Suitable for vegetarians, they are a great choice of themed snack. If you can’t get your hands on one of these by Halloween, then fear not; a Christmas themed Percy Pig has already made its debut and will be here until the New Year.