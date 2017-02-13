Quick and easy Valentine’s breakfast

Valentine’s Day is just the perfect excuse to take a little time in the morning and do something really cosy, like having an extra nice breakfast. As it happens when the 14th of February also coincides with reading week, and we’re spending 10+ hours in the library, we should take the opportunity to show ourselves some love. Treat yourself (or someone else) to this nice and easy breakfast recipe on Valentine’s Day!

Lovely Coconut and Chocolate Scones

These scone’s take about 20 minutes to make (baking time included!!) so it’s an easy morning activity. Serve them with cream cheese and fresh sliced strawberries for an extra treat, or with butter and strawberry marmalade.

Makes about 12 heart shaped scones:

2 cups of flour

50 g butter

2 tsp baking soda

1-1/2 cup milk

chopped chocolate pieces

1-2 tbsp coconut flakes

1 tsp vanilla extract

Start by mixing all the dry ingredients in a bowl. When the butter is room temperature, crumple it into the flour mix and knead with your hands until the mix reaches a sandy texture. Add in milk and vanilla extract and mix until the dough is smooth. Shape golf ball-sized dough bits into hearts. Brush with a bit of milk and then pop in the oven for 10-12 minutes!

Heart shaped strawberries

By first slicing off the top of your strawberries and then making a triangular cut in the top, the strawberries will turn into little heart shapes when you slice them. Put them on top of cereal or on top of the scones.

Treat yourself to fresh fruit on your cosy morning! Essentials are selling these cute little strawberry boxes in time for Valentine’s day (yes they are two pounds, I said you could treat yourself didn’t I?)