How resolute are your new year’s resolutions?

There’s a couple of trite things going around this time a year, and Sibhekile Magagula might just convince you that new year’s resolutions are one of them. ‘Supposed new year’s resolutions’, she says, is the correct way to put it as we hardly ever carry them through.

The beginning of a new year brings about a refreshing feel in all of us. We’re energised, reborn and endowed with new strength and positivity for the year ahead. That’s probably why we find ourselves making up the illusions that we call resolutions. I call them illusions because I’m one to believe that a leopard doesn’t change its spots… at least not so easy. It would be an illusion that starting on January 1st you will work harder or be kinder or give yourself more me-time. In today’s society it is a most natural, intuitive part of ourselves to make resolutions to change. However, we do not all have the same work ethic. We do not all relate to people in the same way. We are not all capable of exercising 7 times a week. So beating yourself up about it and trying to change this would just be setting yourself up for disappointment.

Another reason why I’m not for new year’s resolutions is because I don’t believe you need a new year to change and improve a certain part of your life. I think that is another reason why we fail to uphold our resolutions. We get bitten by the new year bug, feel a need to set sometimes unrealistic goals, then let the motivation wilt as the year gets old. It is more like spreading the message of love only on Valentine’s Day. So to lessen the pressure on yourself, do not wait for January to start or to change, and do not wait for February the fourteenth to love. Any time is good.

When you do decide to set resolutions, one significant factor to keep in mind is reality. From my Life Skills class in high school, I learned that any goal has to be a SMART one: specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-based. Remember all five when setting your resolution.

Of course everything has a beginning and every accomplishment begins with the desire to change. I’m sure you’ve seen people posting their ‘before’ and ‘after’ pictures and success stories which have mushroomed through the years. These cannot happen overnight. This is why I wouldn’t encourage anyone to wait for January to start. You easily get overwhelmed with the pressure of what you have to accomplish, and if you fail to do it, you give up, and you feel like you have an excuse to give up; ‘until next year…’ Don’t waste the months from when you break your resolution until next January. You can pick yourself up tomorrow if you want.