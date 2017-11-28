Six Small Ways to Banish Low Mood This Winter

As it nears the darkest and coldest season, it is important to think of small and simple things which can banish the low moods that are prevalent at this time of year. Even basic steps towards changing your emotional state can be very effective.

Lighting a candle

Using a candle with a winter scented fragrance to boost your mood and illuminate your room is an easy method of relaxing – and feeling festive at the start or end of your day!

Hitting the gym

Exercise releases endorphins which help to reduce stress and make you happier. In addition to this, the feeling of accomplishment afterwards will give you a self-esteem boost which will ultimately make you more confident in everything you do.

Listening to music

Hearing upbeat music can increase your happiness levels and give you a more positive outlook on life, particularly when the weather outside reflects the opposite of how you want to feel. This can also make you recall specific memories associated with songs from a different time and place, which helps to create a more optimistic state of mind.

Spending time outside

Whilst the idea of spending time outdoors in winter may seem daunting, taking a walk in the fresh air will make you feel rejuvenated and ready to achieve your goals.

Drinking hot beverages

It is far easier to face the cold winds outside when you have a warm drink in hand to prepare you for the day ahead. They are comforting and help to instantly lift your spirits.

Spending more time with loved ones

One of the easiest ways to dispel the gloom of winter is to hang out with the people that you care about. This can help to reduce anxiety and keep you motivated even in the most stressful of situations. Making the people who mean the most to you a top priority can help remind you what is really important.