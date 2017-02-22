Tigers in Trouble

Tigers are in trouble. Over the last 80 years, three subspecies of tigers have become extinct, averaging around one every 20 years or so. These figures mean that, according to figures by WWF, wild tiger numbers have dropped by more than 95% in the past century. And some scientists have predicted that unless we do something about it now, the remaining six species could become extinct over the next 10 years. Unless we act now. With the help of sponsors, WWF estimates that they can double wild tiger numbers to over 6,000 by 2022.

A big risk to tigers is deforestations. While they used to roam across most of Asia, now they only cover around 7% of what they used to, mainly found in isolated forests across 13 countries. In order to survive, tigers need water to drink, animals to hunt and vegetation in which to hide. However, with agricultural expansion, timber cutting and human settlement, their habitat is being threatened. Without this much-needed wilderness, tigers simply will not survive.

Another threat faced by tigers is poaching for medicinal purposes. Tiger parts (including its teeth, bones and claws) are considered a delicacy in some Eastern countries and are regularly used in traditional medicines to treat all sorts of ailments, fevers to leprosy to arthritis. In order to tackle this problem, both Western and Eastern government need to do more to stop these atrocities from happening. If this lucrative industry is shut down, tigers will have a much higher chance of survival.

In order from tigers to thrive, not only do legislative things have to be done, but also there needs to be active protection of tigers on the ground, protecting tigers against poachers and against deforestation. There is a need for enforcement officers and park rangers that are funded and trained. However, none of this can be done without our help.

The protection of tigers is a costly business and if this is something you feel strongly about, check out WWF’s website for more information about sponsorship opportunities and how to get involved.

Tiger Trivia:

Tiger stripes are like fingerprints. No two are the same.

At full running speed, tigers can reach up to 65 kilometres per hour.

Tigers have a white spot on the back of both ears, which looks like eyes. No one knows for sure why this is, but it could be because it tricks predators attacking from behind into thinking the tiger is looking at them.

Subspecies of the tiger include the Sumatran Tiger, Siberian Tiger, Bengal Tiger, South China Tiger, Malayan Tiger and Indochinese Tiger.

Rare white tigers carry a gene that is only present in around 1 in every 10000 tigers.

There are more tigers held privately as pets than there are in the wild.