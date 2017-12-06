Top 5 Seasonal Events in Canterbury
- Christmas at the Castle. Traditional Christmas fair with stalls inside and out selling Christmas gift. Plus thereâ€™s the magical Christmas grotto. Whitstable Castle and Gardens, 15 Tower Hill, Whitstable CT5 2BW. 3 December. 11:00AM â€“ 16:00PM.
- Christmas Market. Dozens of colourful cabins selling seasonal food and drink, gifts and decorations â€“ many handmade by local artisans. Whitefriars, Gravel Walk, Canterbury CT1 2TF. 25 November â€“ 24 December. Mon â€“ Fri 10:00AM – 18:00PM, Sat 9:00AM – 18:00PM, Sun 10:00AM – 17:00PM.
- Artisan Christmas Gift Fair. A special Christmas fair, displaying the wares of local artisans, particularly celebrating crafts which hail from the medieval period. St Margaret’s Street, Canterbury, CT1 2TG. 2 December â€“ 3 December. 10:00AM â€“ 17:00PM.
- Peter Pan. The Marlowe and Evolution Pantomimes present â€˜Peter Panâ€™, featuring stunning costumes and scenery. The Marlowe Theatre, The Friars, Canterbury, CT1 2AS. 24 November â€“ 14 January. Tickets: Â£8.25 â€“ Â£36.75.
- Christmas Quiz. A fun night of Christmas trivia and drinking before term ends. Origins Bar and Grill, Darwin College, CT27NY. 10 December. 7:30PM. Entry Â£1.