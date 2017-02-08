Top Ten Apps to Make Money as a Student

Coople

Have you abandoned the possibility of finding work due to a busy class schedule? Coople provides users with on-demand work – meaning that you’re the one that dictates your availability. The app allows anyone to find part-time, flexible work in restaurants, hotels, offices, events and even festivals – matching you with opportunities that reflect your skills and preferences. It does all this within a day and can give you that extra boost of cash without having to compromise your social life and studies in the process.

Taskrabbit

TaskRabbit is an online and mobile platform that allows anyone to accept tasks and freelance labor locally. TaskRabbit matches you with a variety of chores, which may include helping someone move house, building furniture or simply running errands.

Etsy

You probably already heard of Etsy – an online marketplace where you can buy and sell handmade and vintage items. It started off as a hub for those looking to sell and buy unique gifts, or self-gifts, but it has now grown to host over one million unique sellers. So if you’re looking to make some extra cash, whip out your crafting station and glitter-gun and get to work.

VizEat

VizEat is an ‘Airbnb for food’ platform. This is a way to earn extra cash as a food host, giving tourists or foodie locals a unique culinary adventure. Whether you’re a genius in the kitchen and want to host a dinner party to meet new people, or perhaps your Uni town/city has a great food market, or is well-known for their cheese or scones and you’d be keen to set up a food tour – VizEat is the platform for you. VizEat is Europe’s leading immersive food experience platform, available in 110 countries and with 110,000 users,

Vinted

Forget about eBay, Vinted focuses on fashion and has created an app and online platform that allows anyone to buy and swap pre-loved and vintage clothes and accessories. So if you’re looking to make some cash, simply look to the outfits you’ve worn on too many night-outs and sell them on to others!

Qmee

If you want to make some extra money from the comfort of home it’s possible to get paid just by searching the web using Qmee. All you have to do is download an add-on and search as normal.

Qmee will show you some extra results, and if you click through any of them you’ll earn a few pence. Do this for a few weeks and you’ll be cash in no time.

Foap

Ever fancied making some money from those photos you painstakingly applied filters to? The app Foap – will turn your pictures into cash! You’d be surprised at the demand for stock photos, and by simply uploading them to the platform you can now sell them to marketers and the like!

Field Agent

A great way to make help pay for your shopping trip is by using Field Agent, the app that will pay you an average £2 – £10 for a small task. For example, whilst you’re out doing your weekly shop, or looking for a new pair of jeans, you’ll find local tasks on app that require you to enter nearby stores, take photos of specific items, and enter their prices into the platform so that companies can gain insight on their competition. It also offers surveys which you can fill out from anyway and make a few quid.

iPoll

Did you know that you can get paid to answer questions about the products and services you use every day? iPoll does that exactly that. All you have to do is answer a few questions on the mobile app and you’ll be able to earn cash, rewards and gift cards.

Maximiles

If you spend hours procrastinating on Facebook or watching endless threads of videos on Youtube, why not direct your attention to watch videos on Maximiles? Maximiles features short videos, that once you watch you can rate and earn points. Use these points to collect gift cards to from a variety of stores and services.