Appointment of new University of Kent Vice-Chancellor and President

In an email to all staff Sir David Warren, Chair of the University of Kent Council, announced the news that the University’s new Vice-Chancellor is Professor Karen Cox.

Outgoing VC Professor Dame Julia Goodfellow is retiring this summer after 10 years in the role.

Professor Cox is a former Head of the School of Nursing and former Pro-Vice-Chancellor at the University of Nottingham. She is currently a Privy Council appointed member of the Board of the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

In the announcement Sir David Warren said “We are now welcoming a new Vice-Chancellor who will […] take the University forward during a time of unparalleled change. Professor Cox has an exceptional track record, not only in academic terms but as an inspiring leader. I am sure that her extensive experience and leadership skills will enable Kent to develop its already impressive reputation in innovative and exciting ways. And I know that she will be a powerful ambassador for Kent regionally, nationally and internationally.”

Professor Cox said: “I am pleased and honoured to be joining the University of Kent as its Vice-Chancellor and President. I am very much looking forward to getting to know staff and students, whether they are at the Canterbury and Medway campuses, the Tonbridge Centre, or at the academic centres in Brussels, Paris, Rome and Athens, and working with them to ensure that Kent goes from strength to strength.

“Universities are facing a time of unprecedented change. However, as a highly successful and collegial institution, it is clear that Kent is well-positioned not only to respond to inevitable challenges but to seize new opportunities as they arise.”

Rory Murray, President of Kent Union has also welcomed the new VC, “Congratulations to Professor Karen Cox on her appointment as Vice Chancellor, we look forward to welcoming Karen to the University of Kent this summer and working with Karen to deliver a first class student experience”

She will be Kent’s sixth Vice-Chancellor and President and will join the University on 1 August 2017.