BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out at Westgate Kebab

A fire has broken out at Westgate Kebab shop on St. Dunstan’s st., opposite Westgate towers. The blaze broke out at about 8:30pm this evening (October 26th). Police have blocked off the road and are redirecting cars to make way for several firefighter trucks. “Smoke was rising from the roof and I could see the red-orange light of the flames on the wall,” said student Margot Aquaro, who saw the scene on her way home. Firefighters are still attempting to extinguish the flames, and the extent of the damage is still unknown. Information about the cause of the fire is yet to be released.

Updates to follow.