Bye bye Woodys 😢

Bye bye Woodys 😢

Over the next year the old Woodys site will be transformed into the new state-of-the-art Parkwood Hub!

Woodys Bar opened in Parkwood in 1993, and over the years has got the reputation for the Stack Burger, live sports and student group socials.

The new Parkwood Hub is scheduled for completion in April 2018. According to Kent Union the new hub will provide:

An artists impression of what the new hub will look like (Source: Kent Union)

  • A new convenience shop to replace Parkwood Essentials boasting a broader range of fresh food, hot grab and go food and beverages
  • A new Bar/Café to replace Woodys boasting a great coffee and beverage offer and great value, fresh, and flavoursome food; as well as some Woodys classics like the ‘Stack’!
  • A social/study space to relax, meet and make friends
  • An IT/Study hub to stay on top of your studies or cram for your exams!
  • 2 dance studios/student activity spaces to support our 250 sports clubs and societies engage with their members
  • New Student Lettings Agency
  • A mini high street for student services and an opportunity to create a community centre for Park Wood students and the wider student community

About the development Kent Union have said “Over the last 5 years, your Sabbatical Officers have been lobbying and working hard to secure £3m from the University to re-develop the Kent Union services at Park Wood. You told us that you wanted additional social study and activity space at Park Wood and we’ve done our best to secure funding to develop a modern, contemporary building for Park Wood residents and our broader membership.”

An artists impression of what the new hub will look like (Source: Kent Union)
So we have been asking what’s been your best Woodys memory? And you haven’t disappointed, these are a few of our favourites.

Some people though are not too happy…

But the biggest question is….

  1. Jack on August 31, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Sad times :'(

