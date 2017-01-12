Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after incident near Canterbury Campus

On Wednesday 11 January a car was seen rolled on its side with police called to the scene at the junction of Whitsable Road and University Road, close to the University of Kent Canterbury Campus.

Kent Police were called at 8.37pm to reports a car was on its side on University Road, Canterbury. The driver of the car was taken to hospital with a minor injury. No other vehicles were involved. The driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink/driving.

It is not know whether the motorist was also a student.

More information as we get it.