Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after incident near Canterbury Campus

Posted by | Jan 12, 2017 | | 0 |

On Wednesday 11 January a car was seen rolled on its side with police called to the scene at the junction of Whitsable Road and University Road, close to the University of Kent Canterbury Campus.

Kent Police were called at 8.37pm to reports a car was on its side on University Road, Canterbury. The driver of the car was taken to hospital with a minor injury. No other vehicles were involved. The driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink/driving.

University Road is one of the main routes onto University of Kent’s Canterbury campus

It is not know whether the motorist was also a student.

More information as we get it.

