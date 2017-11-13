Select Page

Four teenage boys arrested after a reported rape in Hales Place

A woman was allegedly raped in Canterbury by four teenagers who are now in police custody.

The attack occurred on Downs Road, where police have blocked off the street and house.

Photo by Kent Online

 

Before 2am, the victim apparently came from Station Road East, and drove to her home where she was consecutively assaulted. The teenagers include a 19 and 17-year-old with unknown addresses, an 18-year old from Canterbury, and another 17-year-old from Dover.

 

Detectives are still soliciting any information.  If you have any information contact: 01843 222289 or Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting reference ZY/055756/17.

