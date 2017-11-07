Graffiti: A Protest History

This morning’s discovery on the University of Kent’s welcome sign is an instance of protest in the form of paint. The ‘Ex-‘ in front of the University’s claim to be a ‘European University’ has been prompted by Brexit and is a satiric objection to the movement. Over past years, many others have used spray paint to convey their messages in and around Canterbury.

In 2010 a 21 year old man sprayed over 90 ‘Oreo’ tags on the University of Kent’s campus and around Canterbury, and was later arrested.

Again in 2014, one perpetrator spray painted around Canterbury and Rochester. The slogans painted included ‘F**K THE ARMY’ on the Army Careers Centre. Others included ‘LONE WOLVES ARE NOT ALONE’ and ‘TEEN HORNINESS IS NOT A CRIME’. While there was no clear connection between these protests, the anarchy symbol was seen across many.

Not all graffiti is unwelcome, however. Banksy copycat Stewy is used to portraying his political messages on walls around Kent. He likes to focus on people whose work has been influential, such as Robert Wyatt from the prog-rock group Soft Machine. His portrait can be seen on Dover Street. Stewy has been arrested for his actions, but continues his work in order to celebrate those who are ‘eccentrics [and] anarchists’.

With Brexit in the near future, it is likely many more protests will occur.