Domestic Violence: A Russian Regression

In February passed Yelena Mizulina’s law proposal to reduce most incidents of domestic violence from criminal offences to civil ones. In January, Mizulina suggested that it was inappropriate for the state to interfere in private family matters. Therefore, she concluded that “minor” incidents of domestic violence should be reprimanded less severely, with either a fine of $500 (which equates to £400 in the UK) or a sentence of community service. I was hopeful in my last article that a law as regressive as this would not be passed.

Since the bill was passed, reports of domestic violence have increased by more than double what they were previously. According to the mayor of Yekaterinburg, the police department was forced to respond to 350 incidents of domestic violence, daily, compared to 150 before. Many have claimed that before the law was passed, victims of domestic violence were comforted by a “safety barrier” that meant their abusers would be punished. With these statistics in mind, we have to ask, do abusers feel empowered by this change in legislation?

The Rossiskaya Gazeta, the official newspaper of the Russian government, reveals that between 12,000 and 14,000 women die every year in Russia as a result of domestic violence. This figure is also supported by a UN report released in 2010 that confirms the same numbers. Additionally, research by psychologist Satoshi Kanazawa has influenced an article that actually encourages women to be “proud of their bruises”. The article has been printed by Komsomolskaya Pravda and it states that women should admire their bruises because biologists have confirmed that being beaten gives them the “valuable advantage” of being more likely to give birth to boys.

Many have found it shocking that Mizulina, a woman herself who stands in such an influential position of power, can so easily disregard the suffering of victimised women in her country. In support of her law, she argues that it does not make sense to break up families for the sake of “a slap”. Yet what she fails to acknowledge is the fact that any family environment that houses abuse is already broken. Mizulina’s law is extremely damaging. Not only is she reinforcing patriarchy, but she is also standing up and saying that she does not care about the horrors that may unfold within the home – specifically because they are unfolding within the home. Mizulina’s law is contradictory as she has proposed a different law for what is essentially the same violent act.

Supporting Russian MPs have agreed that it is unfair for the punishment of violence to be worse when dealing with family members. They agree that a revision was needed, as it would assist in overcoming a serious loophole in Russian law. However, many argue that the revision has not overcome any loopholes. Rather, it has created an even larger one whereby the same act of violence is charged differently depending on where it is taking place.

The knock on effect of this law being instated is extremely damaging. Children born into a society where domestic violence is seen as a “minor” offence and where men are seen as the better sex, will inevitably grow up in unhealthy environments where they are socialised into the belief that physically mistreating women is just a Russian norm. It is therefore not surprising that outrage from feminists and human rights organisations worldwide have sparked in response to the law over the past few weeks. Amnesty International has described the law as “a sickening attempt to further trivialise domestic violence”. What is most disconcerting, however, is the possibility that this is just the beginning of a great dissolution into the mass oppression and suffering of Russian women.