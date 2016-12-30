Julian Brazier MP awarded a knighthood

Canterbury and Whitstable MP Julian Brazier is to be awarded a knighthood on the Queen’s New Year’s Honour list.

Julian Brazier MP has served his constituency since 1987 and has been recognised for his contribution to politics and public service.

On hearing the news he said: “I can think of many more people who deserve it but obviously I am very pleased and firstly want to thank my wife Kate who has had to put up with 30 years of politics.

“It really is a full on job but I have never regretted entering politics and I have been fortunate to have a very good team around me, especially my wife Kate and both the local Conservative Association and in Westminster.”

He started a career after graduating from Oxford University with a joint honours BA degree in mathematics and philosophy, with which he moved to work for mining company and later as a management consultant. For 13 years he was also an officer in the Territorial Army.

He was appointed as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at Ministry of Defence in the reshuffle on 15 July 2014, and retained the position after holding his seat in the 2015 general election. Following the government formation by Theresa May in July 2016, he stood down as Minister and returned to the backbencher.

“I’m honoured and humbled by the knighthood but there is still lots more challenges ahead, including fighting for services at Kent and Canterbury Hospital.”

His youngest son John Brazier was elected councillor for Westgate ward at the Canterbury City Council election, 2015.

Other notable people from Kent to be recognised in the New Year’s Honour list are, actor Mark Rylance, chief executive of the Care Quality Commission David Behan, Paralympian Will Bayley and Olympians Suzannah Townsend (who studied at the University of Kent) and Tom Ransley (who studied at King’s School, Canterbury).

The full New Year Honours lists for 2017 that recognise the achievements and service of extraordinary people across the United Kingdom can be found here