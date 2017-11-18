Kent Professor to Prosecute PM

A Law professor at The University of Kent is to be a barrister instructed by citizen groups who wish to prosecute the Prime Minister for conspiracy of committing a war crime.

Professor Nick Grief, Dean of Medway Campus, and law professor, is an expert in international law and specialises in the legal status of nuclear weapons.

He is to be is one of the barristers representing five citizens’ groups from across the United Kingdom, known as PICAT (Public Interest Cases Against Trident).

The group claims that the Prime Minister and the Secretary of State for Defence have committed a criminal offence contrary to section 51 of the International Criminal Court Act 2001 and section 1 of the Criminal Law Act 1977.

This comes following a debate in Parliament in July 2016, when the Prime Minister was asked if she was “prepared to authorise a nuclear strike that could kill 100,000 innocent men, women and children”, she replied: “Yes. The whole point of a deterrent is that our enemies need to know that we would be prepared to use it.”

In order for their case to proceed, it will require consent from the Attorney General, the Chief Legal Adviser to the Crown Court. PICAT instructed its lawyers to submit legal arguments, a draft indictment, and supporting material. They are still awaiting the Attorney General’s decision.

The Centre for Critical International Law will host a talk entitled ‘Trident and the law: will the Prime Minister and the Defence Secretary be Prosecuted for Conspiracy to Commit a War Crime?’ on 27 November. In this talk, Professor Grief will discuss the legal issues of the prosecution and how people are trying to use the criminal law to hold both the Prime Minister and Defence Secretary accountable for threatening to use nuclear weapons.