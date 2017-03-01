President | Kent Union Leadership Elections 2017
Voting Opens 2nd March – www.kentunion.co.uk/elections
JORGE SHAFT: UNION PRESIDENT
THIS CANDIDATE HAS NOT SUBMITTED A PUBLICITY STATEMENT FOR INQUIRE
NATALIE COLLINS: UNION PRESIDENT
Who do you admire and why?
My Mum- She had an incredibly hard childhood but independently turned her life around for the better. When I think something is too hard I always look to her and what she did as motivation to get me through, in that way she has been the best role model I couldâ€™ve asked for.
Describe yourself in three words:
Happy, hard-working and caring.
Whatâ€™s been your best University experience to date?
My first welcome helpers! I was leading over 100 volunteers helping park wood students move in. It was tiring but so rewarding, especially in the evening events when we would see freshers become friends.
If you were a cheese, what would you be and why?
Mozzarella, it works on every dish.
RUTH WILKINSON: UNION PRESIDENT
Who do you admire and why?
My Mum, sounds really corny but sheâ€™s such a strong woman who takes on every challenge that comes her way.
Describe yourself in three words.
Dedicated, Passionate, Determined
Whatâ€™s been your best University experience to date?
Being Vice President! Itâ€™s been the best 8 months! I love working with students and representing them to the University, Iâ€™ve especially enjoyed compiling testimonials for mine and Elliottâ€™s Changing Lives at Kent campaign as itâ€™s been so inspirational hearing student leaderâ€™s stories about why being a part of a sports club and society has changed their time at Kent. It reminds me how important and valuable these communities are every day.
If you were a cheese, what would you be and why?
Mozzarella, itâ€™s versatile and… hardworking?
MICHAEL ODISH: UNION PRESIDENT
Who do you admire and why?
Steven Gerrard is a huge admiration of mine. As a footballer he was not only gifted in every aspect of the game but he was a great leader to his team.
Describe yourself in three words:
Confident, hard-working and ambitious.
Whatâ€™s been your best University experience to date?
Probably my initiations for college football.
If you were a cheese, what would you be and why?
I would be mozzarella because Iâ€™m simply the best around.
PRANAV SAHNI: UNION PRESIDENT
Who do you admire and why?
Canterbury Christ Church Students Union; for only remaining a local embarrassment.
Describe yourself in three words.
NOT Zayn Malik.
Whatâ€™s been your best University experience to date?
Hosting a series of debates on Brexit; it was amazing to witness the diversity of views on the subject.
If you were a cheese, what would you be and why?
Cheddar; easy to appreciate and almost impossible to mispronounce.
