President | Kent Union Leadership Elections 2017

NATALIE COLLINS: UNION PRESIDENT

Who do you admire and why?

My Mum- She had an incredibly hard childhood but independently turned her life around for the better. When I think something is too hard I always look to her and what she did as motivation to get me through, in that way she has been the best role model I couldâ€™ve asked for.

Describe yourself in three words:

Happy, hard-working and caring.

Whatâ€™s been your best University experience to date?

My first welcome helpers! I was leading over 100 volunteers helping park wood students move in. It was tiring but so rewarding, especially in the evening events when we would see freshers become friends.

If you were a cheese, what would you be and why?

Mozzarella, it works on every dish.