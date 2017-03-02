Vice-President Sport | Kent Union Leadership Elections 2017

FRASER INGLIS: VP (SPORTS)

Who is your sporting hero and why?

Tony Adams, he was a superb leader

who wore his heart on his sleeve.

Describe yourself in three words.

Committed, honest, Vensday

Whatâ€™s been your best University

experience to date?

Being elected as Mens Football

Chairman

If you were a cheese, what would you

be and why?

I wouldnâ€™t say Iâ€™m a cheese, but I am a

cracker.