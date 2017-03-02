Vice-President Sport | Kent Union Leadership Elections 2017
A brief note from the InQuire editorial team:
Each candidate was asked to submit answers to four questions, role dependent. These statements appear as they were received and any grammatical or spelling errors are not due to InQuire editorial.
Candidates were also invited to get an InQuire press photo, those who did not attend shall be pictured with the Kent Union candidate head shots.
InQuire do not endorse any of the candidates.
Voting Opens 2nd March – www.kentunion.co.uk/elections
FRASER INGLIS: VP (SPORTS)
Who is your sporting hero and why?
Tony Adams, he was a superb leader
who wore his heart on his sleeve.
Describe yourself in three words.
Committed, honest, Vensday
Whatâ€™s been your best University
experience to date?
Being elected as Mens Football
Chairman
If you were a cheese, what would you
be and why?
I wouldnâ€™t say Iâ€™m a cheese, but I am a
cracker.
MILLE TORGERSRUD: VP (SPORTS)
Who is your sporting hero and why?
Lee Pearson, Paralympic Equestrian
Rider, won 30 gold medals in total –
proving that having a disability doesnâ€™t
mean you canâ€™t take part in sports
Describe yourself in three words.
Enthusiastic, organised and outgoing
Whatâ€™s been your best University
experience to date?
Being president of Kent Polo for the
last 3 years. Running the club has
taught me an incredible amount, both
about management and friendship. Our
sports club has become a little family.
If you were a cheese, what would you
be and why?
I would be a stilton because I leave an
impression on everyone I meet.
JULIA FRANCES JAARA-NGOGA: VP (SPORTS)
Who is your sporting hero and why?
Alice Coachman; She was the first
black woman to win a gold medal in
the 1948 London Olympics. She is my
sporting hero because during a time
where perfecting her athletic ability was
hindered as a result of her sex and race,
she managed to overcome the barriers
that had been set by society and
become one of the greatest Olympians
of our time.
Describe yourself in three words.
Determined, competitive and caring.
Whatâ€™s been your best University
experience to date?
Joining the Womenâ€™s Rugby and Cricket
Club in my first year of University.
If you were a cheese, what would you
be and why?
Cheddar cheese because it is low in
lactose and I can therefore digest it.
SOUFIAN HAGUL: VP (SPORTS)
THIS CANDIDATE HAS NOT SUBMITTED A PUBLICITY STATEMENT FOR INQUIRE
Discussions