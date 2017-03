Vice-President Sport | Kent Union Leadership Elections 2017

FRASER INGLIS: VP (SPORTS)

Who is your sporting hero and why?

Tony Adams, he was a superb leader

who wore his heart on his sleeve.

Describe yourself in three words.

Committed, honest, Vensday

What’s been your best University

experience to date?

Being elected as Mens Football

Chairman

If you were a cheese, what would you

be and why?

I wouldn’t say I’m a cheese, but I am a

cracker.