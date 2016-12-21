Man found hanged at his home in Canterbury

A young man was found hanged at his home in Wincheap last Wednesday.

The police are treating the death of the man, said to be in his early 20s, as “non-suspicious”.

One eyewitness, who did not wish to be named, recalls rushing outside his house in Tudor Road to investigate after becoming aware of a crashing noise. He believed a nearby house was being broken into.

When he went outside, he was asked by another young man for his help to cut the man down.

A spokeswoman for Kent Police said: “Police were called by paramedics to an address in Tudor Road, Canterbury, at 9.20pm on Wednesday 14 December. A man in his early 20s was found deceased. His next of kin have been informed and a report is being prepared for the coroner.”

As the inquest has not yet been opened, no details about the young man’s identity have yet been revealed.

Although his identity has not yet been confirmed, the man is believed to have been a student.