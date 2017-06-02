Police search for evidence after alleged rape near Canterbury campus

Kent Police are currently investigating a report that that a woman had been raped near the Canterbury campus.

Police presence was spotted this morning and a section of land has been cordoned off at the junction of Whitstable Road and University Road.

Kent Police were called at 3.41am on Friday 2 June 2017 to a report that a woman had been raped in University Road, Canterbury.

Officers are currently at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

The investigation into the incident is being carried out by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

The area sectioned off covers grassland and a small wooded area adjacent to residential property on Whitstable Road.

The University has also confirmed to InQuire that an incident occurred on the morning of Friday 2 June and it is being investigated by Kent Police.

Anyone with information is urged to call the appeal line on 01843 222289 quoting reference 02-0133.

Alternatively call Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.