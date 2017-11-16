Select Page

Police name man charged with sexual assault on UKC’s Canterbury campus

Posted by | Nov 16, 2017 | , | 0 |

Police name man charged with sexual assault on UKC’s Canterbury campus

Trevor Collier, from Chilham, is the man charged with an alleged sex attack on campus.

Back in June, a woman reported being sexually assaulted in the woodland around the start of University Road. The area was then subsequently cornered off.

This information was released following another reported incident of sexual assault last Sunday morning. The police do not believe these incidents are connected.

 

 

The 30-year-old, from Chilham, will start court proceedings at Medway magistrates tomorrow.

Rate:

About The Author

Related Posts

EU Referendum: Big Canterbury Debate cancelled

EU Referendum: Big Canterbury Debate cancelled

June 16, 2016

Kent to remain “UK’s European University” if Brexit

Kent to remain “UK’s European University” if Brexit

June 14, 2016

Update on horse meat scandal

Update on horse meat scandal

March 26, 2013

Protester who lunged at Royal car appears in Court

Protester who lunged at Royal car appears in Court

March 22, 2013

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Tweets

Follow @inquirelive

Latest Issue

Latest Issue