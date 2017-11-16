Police name man charged with sexual assault on UKC’s Canterbury campus

Trevor Collier, from Chilham, is the man charged with an alleged sex attack on campus.

Back in June, a woman reported being sexually assaulted in the woodland around the start of University Road. The area was then subsequently cornered off.

This information was released following another reported incident of sexual assault last Sunday morning. The police do not believe these incidents are connected.

The 30-year-old, from Chilham, will start court proceedings at Medway magistrates tomorrow.